“OVER HALF OF AMERICANS NOW BELIEVE THE COVID VACCINES CAUSED MASS DEATHS.”

Hulscher also cited studies comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated populations, claiming researchers are seeing higher rates of several major cancers among the vaccinated.

“We’ve experienced millions of deaths, injuries, and disabilities linked to these shots,” he said. “And they’re still being given to six-month-olds.” He also urged people to focus on sunlight, exercise, whole foods, and maintaining healthy vitamin D levels as key ways to support the body.

