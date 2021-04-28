© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Rabbi & Hitler: The Dysfunctional Jews and their own Jewish State
Follow
1
Share
Report
73 views • April 28, 2021
Recently a supporter was looking for a really old video I had done some years ago. It is not online anywhere. I found a copy. It was where a famous American Rabbi was talking to a huge Jewish audience. In this video I focused on the dysfunctionality of Jews. This also gives you an insight into why these people prefer to colonize other successful countries. It also proves Hitler true. Hitler spoke in Mein Kampf about Jews having a country of their own and how they would behave.
The original video was created on 31st December 2016.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
The original video was created on 31st December 2016.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.