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Dr Mike Yeadon - PCR Testing*
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1338 views • April 03, 2021
Nov 20, 2020
Courtesy of Arshad Ebrahim
Dr Mike Yeadon explaining PCR tests
Dr Mike Yeadon is an eminent scientist & former CSO & VP Respiratory Disease Research for Pfizer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1onx7LaNio
*Mirror
Courtesy of Arshad Ebrahim
Dr Mike Yeadon explaining PCR tests
Dr Mike Yeadon is an eminent scientist & former CSO & VP Respiratory Disease Research for Pfizer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1onx7LaNio
*Mirror
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