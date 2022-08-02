WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 03JUL22 - Plane Nosedives and Does This

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/PQ1mbeG-NQk
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #187
Links to sources:
Plane Nosedives and Does This - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQPEYY...
Plane Passes Another Plane - https://youtube.com/shorts/Wu3GfFg2tco
Formation Flight - https://youtu.be/ami20_qfP5E
Turbulence - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FJu6hm...
Helicopter - https://youtu.be/vlFy666DLSU
C-130 Reversing - https://youtu.be/wgYK9QulppU
Plane Takes Off Mid-Air - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=memgf...
Wing Wave - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc24l...
Bouncy Landing - https://youtu.be/8f1Vk-0k6TM
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet