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WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 03JUL22 - Plane Nosedives and Does This
Delacabra
Delacabra
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1382 views • August 02, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION

https://youtu.be/PQ1mbeG-NQk

This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #187

Links to sources:

Plane Nosedives and Does This - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQPEYY...

Plane Passes Another Plane - https://youtube.com/shorts/Wu3GfFg2tco

Formation Flight - https://youtu.be/ami20_qfP5E

Turbulence - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FJu6hm...

Helicopter - https://youtu.be/vlFy666DLSU

C-130 Reversing - https://youtu.be/wgYK9QulppU

Plane Takes Off Mid-Air - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=memgf...

Wing Wave - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc24l...

Bouncy Landing - https://youtu.be/8f1Vk-0k6TM

This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet

Keywords
us navyus air forceairplanepilot errorpilot mistakeairplane accidentsairplane stuntsdangerous landing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy