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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: The biggest crisis in China is food shortages. The CCP’s extremely ruthless counter-epidemic policies will leave countless people without a burial place. The world will be dragged into the darkest times, which will last for two to three years as the result of the CCP virus outbreaks and the COVID vaccine disasters