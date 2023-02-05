Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





How To Reduce Detox Symptoms When Taking Turpentine (6 Ways) - https://bit.ly/3SlwjaW

My Experience Taking Turpentine Daily for 42 Days In A Row! - https://bit.ly/3gvNMAy





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why You May Want to Try Taking Turpentine With Sugar Daily!





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) when taken internally is capable of eliminating candida and parasites due to its potent anti candida and anti parasitic properties and one of the main protocols combines Turpentine with sugar.





And I wanted to share with you all why you may actually want to switch to taking Turpentine with sugar daily instead of the normally recommended weekly regime of taking it for four times in a row on the first week of doing this and every following week take it for two days in a row.





If you want to find out why I am advising some people switch to daily dosing with this Turpentine protocol make sure to watch this video "Why You May Want to Try Taking Turpentine With Sugar Daily!" from start to finish to find out WHY!





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno