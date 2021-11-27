Bozo Johnson tightens the screw with Omicron, the Nu Variant to push the vaccines & lockdowns

Boris Johnson relies on UK Scientists advice who have a vested interest in selling vaccines1) Tulio de Oliveira - Tulio de Oliveira received his BSc at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil and MSc/PhD at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, UKZN, South Africa. He has been awarded two prestigious fellowships, a European Commission Marie Curie Research Fellow at the University of Oxford, U.K. from 2004-2006 and a U.K. Royal Society Newton Advanced Fellowship at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and University of Edinburgh from 2015-2019. He was the Director of the Genomics Program at the Wellcome Trust Africa Centre for Health and Population Studies and an Affiliate Senior Lecturer at the Division of Infection and Immunity at the University College London (UCL)2) The Peacock's Group - Sharon Peacock CBE FMedSci is Professor of Public Health and Microbiology in the Department of Medicine, and Executive Director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium. Sharon is also a non-executive director on the Board of the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.3) Sir Patrick John Thompson Vallance FRS FMedSci FRCP (born 17 March 1960 He has served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of the United Kingdom since 2018.GlaxoSmithKlineIn 2006, in his mid-40s, he joined GSK as head of drug discovery.Four years later he became head of medicines discovery and development, and in 2012 he was appointed head of research and development at GSK.Under his leadership, new medicines for cancer, asthma, autoimmune diseases and HIV infection were discovered and approved for use worldwide. He championed open innovation and novel industry-academic partnerships globally4)Christopher John MacRae Whitty 21 April 1966 (age 55)He worked as a physician and researcher into infectious diseases in the UK, Africa and Asia. In 2008, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded the LSHTM £31 million for malaria research in Africa. At the time, Whitty was the principal investigator for the ACT Consortium, which conducted the research programme.Bozo Johnson tightens the screw with Omicron, can he be taken seriously?Strange noises from a clearly pudgy fiddly Bozo "lockdown" Johnson