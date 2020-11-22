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ОТКРОВЕНИЕ УЧЕНОГО, РАЗРАБОТАВШЕГО ХИМТРЕЙЛЫ. ОНИ ПРЕДНАЗНАЧЕНЫ ДЛЯ КОНТРОЛЯ ЭМОЦИЙ
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12784 views • November 22, 2020
ИСТОЧНИК https://beforeitsnews.com/chemtrails/2020/10/chemtrail-whistleblower-90-of-chemtrail-are-designed-to-alter-emotionsmoodstate-of-mind-and-provoke-flu-like-symtoms-2460948.html
ИЗ ОТКРОВЕНИЯ:"Многие из них являются успокаивающими средствами. Другие вызывают состояние затуманенности. В редких случаях нас просили разработать смеси, вызывающие гнев / опрометчивое поведение; 90% того, над чем мы работали, было направлено на изменение эмоций / настроения / состояния души."
ИЗ ОТКРОВЕНИЯ:"Многие из них являются успокаивающими средствами. Другие вызывают состояние затуманенности. В редких случаях нас просили разработать смеси, вызывающие гнев / опрометчивое поведение; 90% того, над чем мы работали, было направлено на изменение эмоций / настроения / состояния души."
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