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CIRSTEN W. (WELDON) HAS PASSED HERE ARE DETAILS FROM SCOTT MCKAY
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580 views • January 07, 2022
CIRSTEN W. (WELDON) HAS PASSED HERE ARE DETAILS FROM SCOTT MCKAY DAVID NINO RIDRIGUEZ MICHAEL JACO “My friends this is an official message. Many of you know that Cirsten W has been hospitalized in Camarillo California hospital since December 30.
I just got news tonight that she passed away today. Our intervention came a little bit too late in one sense but it might’ve been inevitable in another.
I have arranged for an attorney and another medical professional to visit her today to get eyes on here ICU to see what I was dealing with to
decide what I needed to do to get power of attorney and intervene in her case.
I cannot name either for their own protection but I can tell you this, Cirsten responded to my text at 4:38 AM. Shortly there after one of the nurses had informed Suzie Wong that Cirsten was terminal. I believe that is a lie because if she was terminal she would not have been able to text me at 4:38 AM this morning. The text was incomplete so apparently she was struggling to finish the text."
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https://celebsaga.com/who-is-cirsten-w-death-cause-and-obituary-former-actress-author-died-in-hospital/
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https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0919715/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm
https://twitter.com/ninoboxer/status/1479254997015707653
https://andrewi.substack.com/p/jesus-was-a-jedi?justPublished=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd8CdI3Gp4Q&;t=4258s
https://t.me/KBlive
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https://www.mc.mil/home.aspx
https://nicksintel.wordpress.com/2022/01/04/01-04-2022-the-beginning-of-the-end/
https://andrewi.substack.com/p/the-9th-circle-child-sexsacrifice https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012565840497 http://www.evilyoshida.com/thread-8248.html?fbclid=IwAR2G37Gl387gVd1-l6YpoI_Md5dLhVDAF1KVt68CMDly5Hjdf1_RucAy--U https://michaelruark.blog/2018/12/02/george-herbert-walker-bush-a-master-of-deception/ https://t.me/QWO17 https://skippydeedoodah.com/ https://ourrescue.org/ https://t.me/KristenBoyesen_Chat https://t.me/ICONS2021 https://twitter.com/Cowboyw2b2 https://t.me/icons2022 https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x About The Patriot Pin The Patriot Pin designs, produces and sells retail and wholesale custom pins and related accessories. Our custom pins are exclusively Made in the USA. We have some of the greatest and most well known designers and artist at our disposal. Have an item that others won't make based on your design or political statement? We don't! We will help you market your design or you can let our designers and artist handle that for you. As with everything in life, we do have a few things we will not do. You may check with us and we will tell you if we will do it or not. You may Contact Us here. If you would like your very own Custom product that is Designed and Made in the USA, Contact Us. Thank you for taking the time to check us out. sBxS0iC2J3NXJxiW3DU2LPYjMTXDjQ4Qx0A2uf1GHGxzf5mZjcuY9oLQMFzjxvai
I just got news tonight that she passed away today. Our intervention came a little bit too late in one sense but it might’ve been inevitable in another.
I have arranged for an attorney and another medical professional to visit her today to get eyes on here ICU to see what I was dealing with to
decide what I needed to do to get power of attorney and intervene in her case.
I cannot name either for their own protection but I can tell you this, Cirsten responded to my text at 4:38 AM. Shortly there after one of the nurses had informed Suzie Wong that Cirsten was terminal. I believe that is a lie because if she was terminal she would not have been able to text me at 4:38 AM this morning. The text was incomplete so apparently she was struggling to finish the text."
https://rumble.com/vs33m5-1.6.22-patriot-streetfighter-roundtable-deep-state-desperation.html
https://celebsaga.com/who-is-cirsten-w-death-cause-and-obituary-former-actress-author-died-in-hospital/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q6shx1x2ZVZQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iM9d7vqH3g9S/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0919715/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm
https://twitter.com/ninoboxer/status/1479254997015707653
https://andrewi.substack.com/p/jesus-was-a-jedi?justPublished=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd8CdI3Gp4Q&;t=4258s
https://t.me/KBlive
https://t.me/chatforcvine12345
https://www.mc.mil/home.aspx
https://nicksintel.wordpress.com/2022/01/04/01-04-2022-the-beginning-of-the-end/
https://andrewi.substack.com/p/the-9th-circle-child-sexsacrifice https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012565840497 http://www.evilyoshida.com/thread-8248.html?fbclid=IwAR2G37Gl387gVd1-l6YpoI_Md5dLhVDAF1KVt68CMDly5Hjdf1_RucAy--U https://michaelruark.blog/2018/12/02/george-herbert-walker-bush-a-master-of-deception/ https://t.me/QWO17 https://skippydeedoodah.com/ https://ourrescue.org/ https://t.me/KristenBoyesen_Chat https://t.me/ICONS2021 https://twitter.com/Cowboyw2b2 https://t.me/icons2022 https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x About The Patriot Pin The Patriot Pin designs, produces and sells retail and wholesale custom pins and related accessories. Our custom pins are exclusively Made in the USA. We have some of the greatest and most well known designers and artist at our disposal. Have an item that others won't make based on your design or political statement? We don't! We will help you market your design or you can let our designers and artist handle that for you. As with everything in life, we do have a few things we will not do. You may check with us and we will tell you if we will do it or not. You may Contact Us here. If you would like your very own Custom product that is Designed and Made in the USA, Contact Us. Thank you for taking the time to check us out. sBxS0iC2J3NXJxiW3DU2LPYjMTXDjQ4Qx0A2uf1GHGxzf5mZjcuY9oLQMFzjxvai
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