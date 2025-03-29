Immunity & Vaccinations Master Class

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an overview of some of the major points about how the vaccination process affects your immune system and your overall health. Subjects covered include:
- basic immune system functioning 2:52
- vaccine ingredients 2:58
- vaccines & immune system development 9:45
- vaccine history 11:25
- vaccine introduction & disease incidence 15:07
- vaccine results - do they work, are their side effects 21:54
- the history of vaccine deceptions and propaganda 34:42
- special information about covid 39:50
- Summary and conclusions 53:25
