CrossTalk: David Icke EXPOSES Shapeshifters Among Us, Zelensky Makes Pact With Witches
Cross Talk News


Sep 25, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by world renowned author David Icke, to discuss the public unveiling of the satanic world order he warned about decades ago. The shapeshifting elite are everywhere, including Jeffrey Epstein!


Check out his new book "The Dream": https://shop.davidicke.com/us/product/the-dream-by-david-icke-pre-order-now/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3kt7kv-crosstalk-david-icke-exposes-shapeshifters-among-us-zelensky-makes-pact-wit.html


Keywords
newsglobalistsdavid ickeelitesjeffrey epsteinwitchesshapeshifterspactedward szallzelenskycross talklauren qitzkeunvelingsatanic world order

