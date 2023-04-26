Ava shared a video in which independent media analysts pointed out the pattern of financial fraud cases such as FTX bankruptcies

https://gettr.com/post/p2fct6l8b42
@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril 与 Live From America 的 Ryan Matta 一起讨论郭文贵先生案件的细节。
Ava分享了一段视频，当中的独立媒体分析人士指出了诸如FTX等破产案的金融诈骗案件的规律，成千上万的”愤怒的投资者“会去找 #SEC 要求联邦政府机构做些事，但是郭文贵先生的案件完全不同，因为没有任何”愤怒的投资者“。
Apr 24, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril invites Ryan Matta of Live From America to discuss the details of Miles Guo's case.
, thousands of "angry investors" will go to the #SEC to demand that federal government agencies do something, but The case of Miles Guo is completely different because there are no "angry investors".
