Unconventional Cancer Treatment - Edmond Man Says Cheap Drug for Dogs Cured his Cancer. Joe Tippens Protocol - Fenbendazole.

Joe Tippens Fenbendazole Cancer Protocol

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www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html

"The Joe Tippens Protocol was created by a man who had initially been diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer. He underwent treatment, but the cancer eventually spread to his neck, right lung, stomach, liver, bladder, pancreas and tail bone and he was given only three months to live by his doctors. Not wanting to give up, Joe decided to try a more unconventional method." ~ https://www.laurasmercantile.com/joe-tippens-cancer-protocol/fenbendazole-cancer-treatment/

"There were reports that a scientist from Merck Animal Hospital had cured her stage four brain cancer using the canine medication after performing research on the drug and its effects on mice. Joe Tippens was determined to do the same. He started his regimen of fenbendazole and then added curcumin and CBD, thus creating the Joe Tippens Protocol." ~ https://www.laurasmercantile.com/joe-tippens-cancer-protocol/fenbendazole-cancer-treatment/

About Fenbendazole

"Fenbendazole is a benzimidazole, a class of microtubule-destabilizing agents. Other benzimidazoles, including albendazole, parbendazole, mebendazole and flubendazole have already been shown to have promising results in humans. While there have been very few scientific studies done on fenbendazole as a cancer treatment option, one such study suggests that fenbendazole has “been safely utilized as an anti-parasitic for various different animal species and could be repurposed for treating human malignancies.” ~ https://www.laurasmercantile.com/joe-tippens-cancer-protocol/fenbendazole-cancer-treatment/

"Another study states that the “repurposing of veterinary drugs showing promising results for human use can result in considerable time and cost reduction required to develop new drugs.” ~ https://www.laurasmercantile.com/joe-tippens-cancer-protocol/fenbendazole-cancer-treatment/

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