The return of Jesus Christ brings shock and awe!

2Thess lesson #26; The book of Revelation highlights the 2nd advent when Christ returns as the true Warrior-KING! It will be a brutal and supernatural event, where the atmosphere will rip and the earth itself will shift and shake. Unmistakable events encompass the end times, many Believers are confused and yet there is no need to be.
