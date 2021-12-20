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Occult Predictive Programming Revealed
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6198 views • December 20, 2021
Why does the opening of the Olympics seldom, if ever, reflect on athletic games? Occult predictive programming is what eyes trained to see and ears trained to hear decipher. Demons are "Hell Bound" to reveal their dark deeds. In the same way God promises that the Prophets give us advanced warning. Check out youtube channel thescariestmovieever.
With no apologies... www.hudok.info
With no apologies... www.hudok.info
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