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Treetop Flyer - Military Purge, HIV in Vax, and the Freedom Convoy - Episode 25
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141 views • February 14, 2022
Some of the topics we touch on in Episode 25 -
Masks are AWFUL
Military purge of extremists
Immigrants being brought into America
Toxic positivity
Tunnels
Trucker Convoy
Massive increase in sickness and injury since the shots
Salt Lake City UN compound
Austria Totalitarianism
Vax blood is clotted from morticians
Medical system is designed to kill you
Police brutality
HIV in shots...?
Implanting memories in mice and humans
Good wins, Evil loses
Geoengineered Transhumanism is available!
https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/geoengineered-transhumanism/
Email Frank Dauenhauer at [email protected] if you have any questions
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Treetop Flyer has been speaking, making podcasts, and leading workshops for 20 years. He has a ton of experience in many fields and we are excited to be collaborating on a series sharing his thoughts on how to improve life in 2021!
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The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
Masks are AWFUL
Military purge of extremists
Immigrants being brought into America
Toxic positivity
Tunnels
Trucker Convoy
Massive increase in sickness and injury since the shots
Salt Lake City UN compound
Austria Totalitarianism
Vax blood is clotted from morticians
Medical system is designed to kill you
Police brutality
HIV in shots...?
Implanting memories in mice and humans
Good wins, Evil loses
Geoengineered Transhumanism is available!
https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/geoengineered-transhumanism/
Email Frank Dauenhauer at [email protected] if you have any questions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Treetop Flyer has been speaking, making podcasts, and leading workshops for 20 years. He has a ton of experience in many fields and we are excited to be collaborating on a series sharing his thoughts on how to improve life in 2021!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
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