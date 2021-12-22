BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video #10│How Many TRIANGLES are There?
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
4 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • December 22, 2021
➜ Please SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL):
https://www.youtube.com/grigorieciulinaru?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.instagram.com/grigorieciulinaru/
https://linktr.ee/grigorieciulinaru
⇶ SUPPORT my YouTube channel:
https://www.patreon.com/grigorieciulinaru
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/grigorieciulinaru

♦ New math video Daily (with probability 7.7).
♦ I post brain teasers, riddles, logic puzzles, viral math problems, and diverse challenge questions that show how mathematics can help make sense of our world.
♦ I would love some support / feedback so if you enjoyed my videos, please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL) – to receive instant, push, real-time notifications with my new posts (if you’re into that)! I will keep you up to date with more helpful videos.
♦ Feel free to SHARE it and get the word out.
♦ Leave a COMMENT also, & if you have any questions / suggestions / proposals for me, by all means, post it here or use Email, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or my personal website. 🙏Thank you. See you 🔜!
♦ Teacher Doctor PhD Polymath Polyglot Chess Mathematics Orthodox Christian Church Faith Religion Theology Philosophy Missionary Volunteer

→ If you are new to my YouTube channel and want to see more, a good place to start is this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJRMasJWauGXJ7NbNIkyxKz-3UA99gX4a

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

Video #10│How Many TRIANGLES are There?

#grigorieciulinaru #triangle #triangles #geometry #trigonometry #pi #π #mathematics #math #maths #mathematical #mathematically #number #numbers #science

Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Keywords
scienceanalysismathematicsteachersnumbersteachermathteachingalgebraphdnumbertrianglegeometrymathstrigonometrytrianglescalculationmathematicalarithmeticmathematicallymath teachermath teachersmath teachingmaths teachermaths teachers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Reveals How Ashwagandha Compounds Command Your Body to Burn Glucose Instead of Storing Fat

Study Reveals How Ashwagandha Compounds Command Your Body to Burn Glucose Instead of Storing Fat

Petra Stone
Study Finds Nitrite, Not Nitrate, Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men

Study Finds Nitrite, Not Nitrate, Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men

Morgan S. Verity
Aerobics May Help Improve Brain Health After Menopause

Aerobics May Help Improve Brain Health After Menopause

Douglas Harrington
Meta-Analysis Finds High-Quality Protein Supplements Associated With Small Reductions in LDL Cholesterol

Meta-Analysis Finds High-Quality Protein Supplements Associated With Small Reductions in LDL Cholesterol

Coco Somers
Brief Daily Movement Bursts Linked to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Brief Daily Movement Bursts Linked to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy