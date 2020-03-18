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The Great Dictator - Charlie Chaplin 1940 Film - Public Domain
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65 views • March 18, 2020
Public Domain:
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicDomainVideo/comments/fbzk89/1940_the_great_dictator/
The Great Dictator is a comedy-drama film starring Charlie Chaplin released in 1940 in which Chaplin plays a barber-solider who saves the life of a German pilot name Schultz while serving his country in World War 1. When out of the blue the plane the barber and Schultz are traveling in goes down leaving Chaplin in the hospital with amnesia for the next 20 years. Upon being released from the hospital the barber goes back home to his barbershop without a clue that evil dictator from Tomainia named Adenold Hynkel (also Played By Chaplin) had begun to torture and imprison Jews throughout the country. The barber and his neighbor, a beautiful girl named Hannah played by Paulette Goddard, are forced to flee imprisonment amazingly he encountered the man whose life he saved years before Schultz who was now a high ranking official in the dictator regime. Hynkel now feels that Schultz is disloyal and has him placed in a concentration camp ordering guards to hunt down and capture the barber.
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicDomainVideo/comments/fbzk89/1940_the_great_dictator/
The Great Dictator is a comedy-drama film starring Charlie Chaplin released in 1940 in which Chaplin plays a barber-solider who saves the life of a German pilot name Schultz while serving his country in World War 1. When out of the blue the plane the barber and Schultz are traveling in goes down leaving Chaplin in the hospital with amnesia for the next 20 years. Upon being released from the hospital the barber goes back home to his barbershop without a clue that evil dictator from Tomainia named Adenold Hynkel (also Played By Chaplin) had begun to torture and imprison Jews throughout the country. The barber and his neighbor, a beautiful girl named Hannah played by Paulette Goddard, are forced to flee imprisonment amazingly he encountered the man whose life he saved years before Schultz who was now a high ranking official in the dictator regime. Hynkel now feels that Schultz is disloyal and has him placed in a concentration camp ordering guards to hunt down and capture the barber.
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