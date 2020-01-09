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Unit 6 - Fire Safety and Utility Controls: The CERT Member's Role (18:29)
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11 views • January 09, 2020
This training video covers the basics of fire size up, use of extinguishers and fire safety. Fires are dangerous and can change quickly. As in all CERT operations, the CERT members safety is always the number one priority. Safety measures presented in the video include use of protective gear and the proper equipment to extinguish small fires, working with a buddy and a team, planning for safe entry and exit, maintaining a safe distance and position from a fire and using the P.A.S.S. procedure to operate fire extinguishers.
This video supports the materials presented in the CERT Basic Training course Unit 6: Fire Safety and Utility Controls in the 2019 CERT Training Material. This video is provided by FEMA via the www.ready.gov/CERT website. Please see the usage guidelines here: https://www.fema.gov/photo-video-audio-use-guidelines
This video supports the materials presented in the CERT Basic Training course Unit 6: Fire Safety and Utility Controls in the 2019 CERT Training Material. This video is provided by FEMA via the www.ready.gov/CERT website. Please see the usage guidelines here: https://www.fema.gov/photo-video-audio-use-guidelines
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