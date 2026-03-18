Media Therapy

The media’s job has changed from reporting truth to offering therapy.

It’s journalism as a coping mechanism.

Who is this for when the message is: keep holding on to the ideas that make you miserable?

The libs have emotional support journalists.

Today’s journalists are probably the last group to seek solace from.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (17 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391105938112