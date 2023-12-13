The Love God has for you!

Thu Dec 7, 2023: I want my children to know how much I love them. I want them to imagine a love that surpasses everything. I not only know how many hairs are on their head, but I also know their thoughts and their past hurts. I am here to heal those hurts. I completely know my children. I am here to set the captives free and to heal the brokenhearted.





