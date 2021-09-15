Brazilian President Mocks Possible Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine

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9/11/2021 Brazil President Bolsonaro rejects vaccination. He said he won’t take it because he was contracted and got natural immunity. He also reveals Pfizer contract disclaims any of their responsibility for side effects. and it is still an experimental vaccine.