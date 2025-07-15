BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨Israeli War Criminals find safe haven in Patagonia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 1 day ago

🚨 Israeli war criminals find safe haven in Patagonia

Amid global outcry over Gaza, IDF soldiers accused of war crimes are fleeing to Argentina—with full backing from President Milei’s regime.

🔍 Key Points:

🔴 Patagonia as a Hideout: Israeli ex-soldiers, documented celebrating atrocities on social media, are entering Argentina and Chile under the radar.

🔴 Milei-Netanyahu Alliance: Argentina now grants Israelis pension rights without residency, while local retirees starve.

🔴 Echoes of Nazi Ratlines: Just like post-WWII, war criminals exploit weak justice systems—this time with state support.

🔴 Eco-Sabotage: Israeli arsonists linked to Patagonian wildfires, with slap-on-the-wrist fines.

🔴 Milei’s Betrayal: Prioritizing Netanyahu’s agenda over Argentinians, his regime enables impunity for genocide perpetrators.

Adding:  

Patagonia covers an area of 1 million square kilometres and is larger than 80% of countries on earth. It comprises about half of Chile and half of Argentina and, remarkably, is home to less than 5% of either country's population – making it our planet's least populated region.

At a state level, Patagonia lies inside two countries: Chile and Argentina. Both countries have organized their Patagonian territories into non-equivalent administrative subdivisions:


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
