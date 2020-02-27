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Alkaline Structured Silver|Protection From The Coronavirus?
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199 views • February 27, 2020
Alkaline Structured Silver|Protection From The Coronavirus? WHAT IF...you could by infected or are concerned about contracting the INFLUENZA, EBOLA, or EVEN breathed in a CERTAIN "virus"? And WHAT IF, YOUR BODY and immune system could PROTECT FROM & DESTROY these 3 things...1)bacteria 2)yeast 3)virus? And WHAT IF a certain "virus", encircling the entire world currently, could be DESTROYED IN 12 HOURS, 🚨BEFORE IT COULD DO DAMAGE TO YOUR LUNGS and other vital organs🚨? Would you be curious to know more about a specific kind of technology breaththrough that does just this? I am. I found Dr Gordon Pedersen by watching a Dr Paul Cottrell interview discussing VIRUSES and the immune system and am excited to share this with you. #Coronavirus #Alkalinestructuredsilver #DrGordonPedersen
WHERE CAN I ORDER?
https://www.mydoctorsuggests.com/
Email us [email protected] | Call us 1-866-660-9868
The Silver Health Institute Recommends Alkaline Structured Silver be included in the Protection From The Coronavirus https://www.news9.com/story/41643449/the-silver-health-institute-recommends-alkaline-structured-silver-be-included-in-the-protection-from-the-coronavirus
Microscope View of Silver Killing Bacteria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZrAOKBLG-Q
Who is Dr Gordon Pedersen? https://www.silverhealthinstitute.com/dr-gordon-pedersen-medical-director/
How Structured Silver Works
http://www.silverhealthinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Silver-Solution-Beginners-Guide.pdf
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WHERE CAN I ORDER?
https://www.mydoctorsuggests.com/
Email us [email protected] | Call us 1-866-660-9868
The Silver Health Institute Recommends Alkaline Structured Silver be included in the Protection From The Coronavirus https://www.news9.com/story/41643449/the-silver-health-institute-recommends-alkaline-structured-silver-be-included-in-the-protection-from-the-coronavirus
Microscope View of Silver Killing Bacteria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZrAOKBLG-Q
Who is Dr Gordon Pedersen? https://www.silverhealthinstitute.com/dr-gordon-pedersen-medical-director/
How Structured Silver Works
http://www.silverhealthinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Silver-Solution-Beginners-Guide.pdf
🔴 SUBSCRIBE TO THEBUBBANEWS ON YOUTUBE HERE https://www.youtube.com/thebubbanews?sub_confirmation=1.
BACKUP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6cr3xxBarhcR9cOhnFkO5A?sub_confirmation=1
DLIVE https://dlive.tv/thebubbanews
PATREON https://www.patreon.com/TheBubbaNews
BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thebubbanews
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