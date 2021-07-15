T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Cherie Link 7-15-21

Cherie shares her experiences of running for office and of serving on the Somerset, WI school board.



Cherie has made a stand as a school board member. The majority of the school board members are very leftist and are mandating masks to be worn until Covid is deemed completely done. Osceola School District has implemented Gender Neutral Bathrooms (you can use whatever bathroom you want). Amery has books that denigrate the police. If these issues are happening in Amery, Osceola and Somerset, they and other issues are probably happening in your school district as well.



Running for a WI Senate seat Cherie faced many challenges. Hear what she went through, the process, the bureaucracy, and how to use this knowledge to run a successful race for yourself or how to help others win their races.