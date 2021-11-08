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Tic Tock We're at the End of the Clock- End Time Melody Message
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100 views • November 08, 2021
Tic Tock We're at the End of the Clock- End Time Melody Message
Matthew 3:2 KJV
“And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
Tick Tock we're at the end of the clock
Give your life to Jesus
Tic tock we're running out of time
Count down to eternity
So let the wicked forsake his way
and let the righteous Hold your ground
Hear what the Spirit has to Say to the Churches
I pray you have eyes to see
and ears to hear
Tick tock, we're out of TIME
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#end
#times
#news
Matthew 3:2 KJV
“And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
Tick Tock we're at the end of the clock
Give your life to Jesus
Tic tock we're running out of time
Count down to eternity
So let the wicked forsake his way
and let the righteous Hold your ground
Hear what the Spirit has to Say to the Churches
I pray you have eyes to see
and ears to hear
Tick tock, we're out of TIME
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#end
#times
#news
Keywords
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