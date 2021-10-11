Why Is the Biden-Harris Regime Intentionally Tanking the Supply Chain?

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Yes, it's complex, but the solutions are simple. We need more bodies. We need people working on ports, in warehouses, and behind the wheels of trucks to get the supplies out to the stores so people can buy them. It's as easy as doing what America has always done, just more and faster. That takes money, but the millions it would take to fix it are small compared to the billions or trillions in economic losses the country will experience in the coming weeks if they don't do something about it.
Image by Corey Seeman via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.