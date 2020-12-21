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Bells Bright White Belgian White Ale 4.0/5
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2 views • December 21, 2020
This Belgian Inspired White from Bells Brewing out of Michigan is the last in the series.
The ABV is 5.0, the IBUs are 21 and the SRM By My Eye is 20.
On the nose she comes in with a light Belgian nose, very nice and sweet. The initial hit is thin but rich, she builds up fast and fills the middle. After the medium fast middle she burns out to a clean and dry finish. I didn't get much of the cloves but there is a touch of spicy fruitiness in there.
A nice solid all around brew.
Thanks for stopping by folks.
I hope these help you guys find something to imbibe and bring cheer to your Christmas/Holiday season
Cheers
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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The ABV is 5.0, the IBUs are 21 and the SRM By My Eye is 20.
On the nose she comes in with a light Belgian nose, very nice and sweet. The initial hit is thin but rich, she builds up fast and fills the middle. After the medium fast middle she burns out to a clean and dry finish. I didn't get much of the cloves but there is a touch of spicy fruitiness in there.
A nice solid all around brew.
Thanks for stopping by folks.
I hope these help you guys find something to imbibe and bring cheer to your Christmas/Holiday season
Cheers
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
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