Rigging the Law to Criminalize Trump

Do the indictments against Trump have any semblance of legitimacy? Are the “far-right extremists” correct in saying he’s being railroaded to prevent him from becoming president again? A frequent contributor to The New American magazine and constitutional expert Joe Wolverton II, J.D., joins Paul Dragu and Gary Benoit in the studio to break down the civil case and four criminal cases against Trump. Wolverton puts Trump’s cases in a historical context and warns of the implications for the Republic and the rule of law as a whole.

