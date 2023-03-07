Here’s How You Can Identify Brown Rot in Fallen Trees

Here's why decomposed trees look the way they do! 🪵
In this video, Dimitrios Floudas, a researcher and principal investigator at BECC (Biodiversity and Ecosystem services in a Changing Climate) whose research primarily focuses on how mushroom-forming fungi break down organic matter produced by other organisms, explains!
According to Dimitrios, when a tree decomposes and there's a lot of lignin left, the wood breaks down into smaller cubicle parts that are easy to spot if you peel off the bark. 👀
This is known as brown rot and it's a natural process that occurs when lignin breaks down in wood. 👈
So, the next time you're exploring the great outdoors, keep an eye out for the unique look of brown rot in decomposed trees!
To learn more about Dimitrios and his research, click here now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.