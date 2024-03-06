⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (6 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on one cluster of manpower and military hardware of the AFU 14th mechanised, 25th airborne, and 68th jaeger brigades close to Novosyolovka, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Sverdlovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, three counter-attacks launched by the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and one U.S.-made M198 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines along the front lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 5th, 92th assault brigades, 22nd, 28th, 54th mechanised brigades, and 56th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, Zakotnoye, and Pershe Travnya (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks of the AFU 31st and 33rd mechanised brigades were repelled near Novomikhailovka and Pobega (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems. In addition, three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd, 42nd, 47th, 53rd, 61st, 92nd mechanised brigades, and 59th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Novopokrovskoye, Ocheretino, Novosyolovka Pervaya, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, three attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled near Leninskoye and Novgorodskoye, as well as nine counter-attacks near Berdichi, Tonenkoye, Pervomayskoye, Orlovka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, one of which was the U.S.-made Abrams tank wiped out by the T-72B3 tank crew by the first shot, one Buk self-propelled air defence system, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, two U.S.-made M119 howitzers, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station were neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on enemy manpower and hardware near Mirnoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three motor vehicles, one Stela-10 anti-air system, and one ammunition depot.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade, 126th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 23rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Rabotino, Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokaryovka, Sadovoye (Kherson region), and Vyshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out aircraft, aircraft ammunition and POL depots on Lozovatka airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Starokonstantinov airfield (Khmelnitsky region), one ammunition depot of the Donetsk operational-tactical group, as well as manpower and military hardware in 113 areas.



▫️Over the past 24 hours, air defence units shot down nine U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one French-made AASM Hammer guided aerial bomb.



Moreover, 135 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted near Sladkoye, Pavlovka, Signalnoye, Verkhetoretskoye, Orlynskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Golikovo, Chernopopovka, Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Magedovo, Shevchenkovo, and Novoye (Zaporozhye region).



▫️In total, 576 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,440 unmanned aerial vehicles, 481 air defence missile systems, 15,377 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,234 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,309 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,415 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.