Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Larry Worthen—In Defence of Conscience
22 views
channel image
CHP Canada
Published Thursday |

November 24, 2022: My guest this week is Larry Worthen, Executive Director of CMDA Canada (Christian Medical and Dental Association Canada). We discuss the crucial role of conscience in protecting patients and their doctors from government edicts regarding MAiD and the imposition of demands that all doctors participate in the premature ending of lives.

Learn more about CMDA Canada at: https://cmdacanada.org

Take direct action at: https://www.nooptionsnochoice.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
canadadoctorschp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloreuthanasiaconscienceassisted suicidemaiddentistschpcanadalarry worthenlarryworthencmda canadacmdacanadachristian medicaland dental association canadachristian chp talks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket