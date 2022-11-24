CHP Talks: Larry Worthen—In Defence of Conscience

November 24, 2022: My guest this week is Larry Worthen, Executive Director of CMDA Canada (Christian Medical and Dental Association Canada). We discuss the crucial role of conscience in protecting patients and their doctors from government edicts regarding MAiD and the imposition of demands that all doctors participate in the premature ending of lives.
