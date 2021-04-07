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⁣BREAKING: General Flynn Calls For Investigation Into SPARS 2025-2028
InfoWars
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451 views • April 07, 2021
In a recent interview, General Flynn encouraged listeners to watch Alex Jones' 90 minute SPARS 2025-2028 pandemic breakdown and defended the credibility of Infowars research and analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The excerpt from his interview is presented here along with a boil down of the full presentation that links a 2017 pandemic 'exercise' to exact events that have occurred during the overhyped and synthetic COVID-19 health emergency used to rollout global medical tyranny. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606e03a6a0f21c0bb3f37767
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