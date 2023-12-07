Create New Account
Globalists Signal Water Control as Next Authoritarian Power Play
The New American
What happens if aspiring rulers fail to achieve totalitarian global control through the use of climate or virus scams? The next attack may come by way of water restrictions. In some parts of the U.S., state governments have already begun to restrict and control water. Today we discuss the weaponization of water that is already underway, and what globalists are saying about employing this tactic worldwide.

