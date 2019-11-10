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Dr. Corsi Decodes 10/11/19: Marie Yovanovich, a Clinton partisan, protected Biden in Ukraine
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4 views • October 17, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi today as he explores Trump's firing in May of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yavanovich, an Obama/Biden/Clinton loyalist. Dr. Corsi continues to reveal the Deep State operation underway to falsely implicate President Trump with wrong-doing in Ukraine, additional issues arising regarding the Biden family, and the need to persevere in draining the swamp that is Washington D.C.
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