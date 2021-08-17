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Mask Up and Shut Up from theHighwire.com
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54 views • August 17, 2021
‘MASK UP AND SHUT UP’
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/mask-up-and-shut-up/
Entering the ridiculous, public health officials are now asking people not to talk to stop the Covid virus. Jefferey Jaxen dives into the science behind the latest Covid mitigation suggestion.
POSTED: August 16, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/mask-up-and-shut-up/
Entering the ridiculous, public health officials are now asking people not to talk to stop the Covid virus. Jefferey Jaxen dives into the science behind the latest Covid mitigation suggestion.
POSTED: August 16, 2021
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