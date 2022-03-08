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LUDICROUS CLAIMS - Big Pharma controlled mainstream media outlets working overtime to blame vaccine injuries on other things
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2132 views • March 08, 2022
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has quietly admitted that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart inflammation, heart attack and stroke.
Specifically, the CDC admitted that the vaccines cause myocarditis and myopericarditis. The former occurs when the heart muscle – also known as the myocardium – becomes inflamed. The latter occurs when both the heart muscle and the sac that surrounds the heart – known as the pericardium – become inflamed.
The mainstream media is diverting people’s attention away from the COVID-19 vaccines by trying to blame the heart conditions and their symptoms on other factors.
Mainstream media outlets are tied to Big Pharma through two of the world’s largest investment management corporations – BlackRock and The Vanguard Group. Together, their portfolio holdings are worth over $17 trillion.
Factors the mainstream media claims that can cause heart attacks and strokes include - skipping breakfast, eating eggs, increased energy bills, smoking marijuana, cold weather, using sex toys and even breathing too many times.
You really can't make this s**t up!
Specifically, the CDC admitted that the vaccines cause myocarditis and myopericarditis. The former occurs when the heart muscle – also known as the myocardium – becomes inflamed. The latter occurs when both the heart muscle and the sac that surrounds the heart – known as the pericardium – become inflamed.
The mainstream media is diverting people’s attention away from the COVID-19 vaccines by trying to blame the heart conditions and their symptoms on other factors.
Mainstream media outlets are tied to Big Pharma through two of the world’s largest investment management corporations – BlackRock and The Vanguard Group. Together, their portfolio holdings are worth over $17 trillion.
Factors the mainstream media claims that can cause heart attacks and strokes include - skipping breakfast, eating eggs, increased energy bills, smoking marijuana, cold weather, using sex toys and even breathing too many times.
You really can't make this s**t up!
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