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Pas de Virus, Juste de l'Oxyde de Graphène || Quelles Solutions? (Fr)
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450 views • August 30, 2021
Michel Chossudovsky s'entretient avec Ricardo Delgado de La Quinta Columna (la 5eme Colonne). Ils discutent de la presence de nanoparticules toxiques d'oxyde de graphene dans le 'vaccin' COVID, les tests PCR, les masques, etc..
Qu'est-ce que cela signifie et quelles sont les solutions?
* Source: La Quinta Columna - http://laquintacolumna.net
* Regardez aussi: La Veritable Origine du COVID-19 (Pas un Virus) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0BalAoHGafZ1/
* Solutions (en une image) - https://vaxx.free2shine.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/comment-eliminer-le-graphene.jpg
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Qu'est-ce que cela signifie et quelles sont les solutions?
* Source: La Quinta Columna - http://laquintacolumna.net
* Regardez aussi: La Veritable Origine du COVID-19 (Pas un Virus) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0BalAoHGafZ1/
* Solutions (en une image) - https://vaxx.free2shine.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/comment-eliminer-le-graphene.jpg
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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