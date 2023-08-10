Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Praises Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes' Appearance on British Television (August 3, 2023)
channel image
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
164 Subscribers
41 views
Published Thursday

Political analyst, DOD task force member and Trump Supporter, Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes is interviewed on British Television and makes numerous informative and sometimes shocking revelations.  Trump and Mike Flynn have good things to say about her interview.  

More redpill videos and info here:    https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/  

         


Keywords
interviewpoliticalenglandbritainvaticangolddrpopetelevisiondefensedodof3departmentforceaugustanalyst2023taskmemberjan halper-hayes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket