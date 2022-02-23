A question for the truckers - Why are you waving that flag?

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About Curtis Stone:
Curtis is one of the world’s most highly sought-after small farming educators. His book, The Urban Farmer, offers a new way to think about farming𑁋 one where quality of life and profitability coexist. Today, Curtis spends most of his time building his 40-acre off-grid homestead in British Columbia. He leverages his relationships with other experts to bring diverse content into the homes of gardeners and aspiring small farmers from around the world. Learn more at FromTheField.TV.
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Music and Footage commonly used on this channel:
Sweeps - https://www.youtube.com/c/SweepsBeats
Biocratic - http://birocratic.com
The Muse Maker - https://soundcloud.com/themusemaker
David Cutter Music - https://davidcuttermusic.co.uk
https://artlist.io/Curtis-38762
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Video Footage - licensed via https://Envato.com