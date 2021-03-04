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Scott Horton: Time to END the Global War on Terrorism!
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96 views • March 04, 2021
Scott Horton talks censorship, US foreign policy, and the Global War on Terrorism which is the subject of his new book "Enough Already" . We cover Iraq, Iran, Israel, Syria, how the U.S. has been using terrorists as proxies, and how the US-Russia "New Cold War" is heating up in Crimea, Ukraine, and elsewhere.
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Show Notes
How’s the War on Terrorism Going? https://original.antiwar.com/scott/2021/03/02/hows-the-war-on-terrorism-going
America Is Going the Same Way as the Soviets in Afghanistan https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/18/soviet-withdrawal-afghanistan-parallels-u-s-biden
Putin highlights war on terror https://tass.com/pressreview/1260059
Russia: Terrorists plotting chemical attack in Idlib to blame Syrian government https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2021/02/21/645718/Russia-Syria-Idlib-chemical-attack
US Transporting ISIS-Daesh terrorists in Syria https://sana.sy/en/?p=224005
Russia Has Info US Plans to Stay in Syria Forever, Destroy Country https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102261082197048-lavrov-russia-has-information-that-us-plans-to-stay-in-syria-forever-destroy-the-country
Websites
Libertarian Institute https://libertarianinstitute.org
Anti War https://antiwar.com
Scott Horton Show https://scotthorton.org
Scott Horton YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/scotthortonshow
Scott Horton Twitter https://www.twitter.com/scotthortonshow
Antiwar Twitter https://www.twitter.com/Antiwarcom
Books
Fool's Errand https://foolserrand.us
Enough Already https://libertarianinstitute.org/books/enough-already-time-to-end-the-war-on-terrorism
About Scott Horton
Scott Horton is director of the Libertarian Institute, editorial director of Antiwar.com, host of Antiwar Radio on Pacifica, 90.7 FM KPFK in Los Angeles, California and podcasts the Scott Horton Show from ScottHorton.org. He’s the author of the 2021 book Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism, the 2017 book, Fool’s Errand:Time to End the War in Afghanistan and editor of the 2019 book The Great Ron Paul: The Scott Horton Show Interviews 2004–2019. He’s conducted more than 5,000 interviews since 2003.
In 2007, Horton won the Austin Chronicle‘s “Best of Austin” award for his Iraq war coverage on Antiwar Radio.
Scott’s articles have appeared at Antiwar.com, The American Conservative magazine, the History News Network, The Future of Freedom, The National Interest and the Christian Science Monitor. He was featured in the 2019 documentary An Endless War: Getting Out of Afghanistan and contributed a chapter to the 2019 book, The Impact of War.
He is a fan of, but no relation to the lawyer from Harper’s. Scott lives in Austin, Texas with his wife, investigative reporter Larisa Alexandrovna Horton.
Scott’s book, blog Stress, Twitter, YouTube, Patreon. Email scott at scotthorton.org
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
How’s the War on Terrorism Going? https://original.antiwar.com/scott/2021/03/02/hows-the-war-on-terrorism-going
America Is Going the Same Way as the Soviets in Afghanistan https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/18/soviet-withdrawal-afghanistan-parallels-u-s-biden
Putin highlights war on terror https://tass.com/pressreview/1260059
Russia: Terrorists plotting chemical attack in Idlib to blame Syrian government https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2021/02/21/645718/Russia-Syria-Idlib-chemical-attack
US Transporting ISIS-Daesh terrorists in Syria https://sana.sy/en/?p=224005
Russia Has Info US Plans to Stay in Syria Forever, Destroy Country https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102261082197048-lavrov-russia-has-information-that-us-plans-to-stay-in-syria-forever-destroy-the-country
Websites
Libertarian Institute https://libertarianinstitute.org
Anti War https://antiwar.com
Scott Horton Show https://scotthorton.org
Scott Horton YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/scotthortonshow
Scott Horton Twitter https://www.twitter.com/scotthortonshow
Antiwar Twitter https://www.twitter.com/Antiwarcom
Books
Fool's Errand https://foolserrand.us
Enough Already https://libertarianinstitute.org/books/enough-already-time-to-end-the-war-on-terrorism
About Scott Horton
Scott Horton is director of the Libertarian Institute, editorial director of Antiwar.com, host of Antiwar Radio on Pacifica, 90.7 FM KPFK in Los Angeles, California and podcasts the Scott Horton Show from ScottHorton.org. He’s the author of the 2021 book Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism, the 2017 book, Fool’s Errand:Time to End the War in Afghanistan and editor of the 2019 book The Great Ron Paul: The Scott Horton Show Interviews 2004–2019. He’s conducted more than 5,000 interviews since 2003.
In 2007, Horton won the Austin Chronicle‘s “Best of Austin” award for his Iraq war coverage on Antiwar Radio.
Scott’s articles have appeared at Antiwar.com, The American Conservative magazine, the History News Network, The Future of Freedom, The National Interest and the Christian Science Monitor. He was featured in the 2019 documentary An Endless War: Getting Out of Afghanistan and contributed a chapter to the 2019 book, The Impact of War.
He is a fan of, but no relation to the lawyer from Harper’s. Scott lives in Austin, Texas with his wife, investigative reporter Larisa Alexandrovna Horton.
Scott’s book, blog Stress, Twitter, YouTube, Patreon. Email scott at scotthorton.org
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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