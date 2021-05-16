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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Lethal Dose (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.02.12)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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154 views • May 16, 2021

Navigating the Disease Care System. This show will reveal the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates Illness and how to avoid this planned outcome. Dr. Daniels provides insights and solutions.


Our first show topic will be the mysterious deaths of hundreds of thousands of patients each year at US hospitals and how you can protect yourself.


The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.


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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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