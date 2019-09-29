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9-29-19 - Spiritual attack dream and Skywatcher forecast for this morning
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9-29-19 - Spiritual attack dream and Skywatcher forecast for this morning
8:00 am
Current Conditions for Marion County, FL
Partly Cloudy
68°F
20°C
Humidity 100%
Wind Speed N 5 mph
Barometer 30.16 in (1021.3 mb)
Dewpoint 68°F (20°C)
Visibility 10.00 mi
29 Sep 7:51 am EDT
Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
The Skywatcher was spiritually attacked this morning.
The Weatherman prays for the Weatherman.
8:00 am
Current Conditions for Marion County, FL
Partly Cloudy
68°F
20°C
Humidity 100%
Wind Speed N 5 mph
Barometer 30.16 in (1021.3 mb)
Dewpoint 68°F (20°C)
Visibility 10.00 mi
29 Sep 7:51 am EDT
Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
The Skywatcher was spiritually attacked this morning.
The Weatherman prays for the Weatherman.
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