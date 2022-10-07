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The Right Dissident
October 6, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter breaks down the current state of affairs regarding the Russian invasion and the impending doom that is energy supply in Europe. And yes… VELMA from Scooby doo is a Lesbian…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mwu9u-european-collapse-by-february-velma-is-a-lesbian.html