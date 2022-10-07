The Right Dissident
October 6, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter breaks down the current state of affairs regarding the Russian invasion and the impending doom that is energy supply in Europe. And yes… VELMA from Scooby doo is a Lesbian…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mwu9u-european-collapse-by-february-velma-is-a-lesbian.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.