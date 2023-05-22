Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big Bear Breaks it Down for You - Giving you a wake up call
61 views
channel image
America at War
Published 21 hours ago |

It's time to wake up folks!


Abandon your imaginary theoretical spinning ball,
and come home to God's CREATED Earth.

At what point in time did yesterday's sorcerers become today's scientists?
When they bought the #School system and brainwashed you & your children!
That's when!

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

RoxyTube Channel: TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

BrandNewTube Channel: TexasOutlaw503 - https://brandnewtube.com/channels/@TexasOutlaw503

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Keywords
corruptionbiblegodcreationevilnasajesusspacetruthyhwhmoongovernmentsuncriminal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket