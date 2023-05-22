Big Bear Breaks it Down for You - Giving you a wake up call

It's time to wake up folks!
Abandon your imaginary theoretical spinning ball,
and come home to God's CREATED Earth.
At what point in time did yesterday's sorcerers become today's scientists?
When they bought the #School system and brainwashed you & your children!
That's when!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
RoxyTube Channel: TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
BrandNewTube Channel: TexasOutlaw503 - https://brandnewtube.com/channels/@TexasOutlaw503
Social Media
GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.