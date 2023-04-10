Всемирно известный кардиолог доктор Питер Маккаллах: Было обнаружено, что в реанимации больше смертей от "ремдесивира", чем от плацебо

Доктор Питер МакКалла снова кричит об использовании препарата ремдесивир, вводимого пациентам в больницах. По его утверждениям, эти инъекции вызывают смерть и бесполезны, и об этом также заявил Пол Меррик, один из величайших мировых экспертов в области интенсивной терапии.
