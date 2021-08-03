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This Type of Magnesium Causes Anemia?
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102 views • August 03, 2021
Magnesium Citrate is one of the most popular types of magnesium on the market. I took it for several years until I found out it was most likely making me anemic, and this is a quick video to share with you that experience, half of which was scientifically documented by accident.
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All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Background Music, Video Clips, and Sound Effects by Storyblocks.com
Other Graphics by Pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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