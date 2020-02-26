Amazon Opens Cashierless Supermarket in Latest Push to Sell Food!!

#Amazon hopes the grocery store will serve as a showcase for its #technology as it seeks to sell its system to other businesses. The company has recently been in talks with potential partners and is targeting retail options including convenience stores and shops in airports and sports arenas, according to people familiar with the matter. Amazon has discussed multiple revenue models, including a fixed licensing fee or a revenue-sharing agreement, one of the people said.



Mr. Kumar declined to comment on how many Go Grocery stores are planned or plans for licensing.



The Go licensing plans are Amazon’s latest effort to partner with some of the same traditional retailers it has long disrupted, and who regard the e-commerce giant as a fierce competitor and threat. In recent years, Amazon has also signed deals with Rite Aid Corp. and Kohl’s Corp. to handle delivery pickups or returns that help drive foot traffic to their stores.



Amazon has considered offering to install and set up equipment to enable its cashierless technology and market it as a service, according to a person familiar with its plans.