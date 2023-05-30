THE VACCINATED NOW ARE GENETICALLY MODIFIED BEINGS THAT HAS CHANGED THERE DNA THROUGH CRISPR CAS 9 TECHNOLOGY BUT THEY WILL ALL DIE WITH DEADLY 3 SPIKES OF HIV AIDS

THIS BREAKS DOWN YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM AND MIXED WITH SYNTHETIC LYPO GEL HOUSING THE 5G INDUCED PULSED INSTRUCTIONS TO YOUR DNA THE PAYLOAD WILL OPEN AND THEN THE TEST SUBJECT BECOMES THE VIRUS MAKER - SENDER AND RECEIVER THROUGH RFID DNA RESONANCE ATTACKS ON YOUR BIO-FIELD = YOU DIE! ITS A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION TIMED TO GO OFF SO NOT TO CAUSE SUSPICION! YOU YOU THINK THEY GOT AWAY WITH IT AND NO BODY KNOWS OR THEY ARE RUMBLED AND EVERYBODY KNOWS! - BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!