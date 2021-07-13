Peter Daszak and His BGYed Company’s Arguments Are False

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07/09/2021 Steven Mosher: CCP has destroyed all evidence pointing to Wuhan lab as the origin when making up covering stories during the past one year and a half. However there are defectors in the US providing evidence and BGYed Peter Daszak and his company will be very embarrassed when the truth is out.